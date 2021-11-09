Cystic Fibrosis Prevalence to Raise by 2030

Advertisement

Shaina Stacy, PhD, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, says: "The rise in diagnosed prevalent cases is attributable to increases in the proportion of adults living with CF, significant and increasing historical trends in prevalence, and changes in the underlying population demographics".Advancements in CF treatment over the last several decades such as widespread implementation of newborn screening programs has made the patients to start treatment earlier and extended their life expectancy.All these countries have established national CF patient registries to drive efforts in CF education, care, and research. Although there is currently no cure for CF, additional research and drug development will continue to improve the quality of life and longevity of people with CF.Source: Medindia