Cystic Fibrosis Prevalence to Raise by 2030

Prevalence of diagnosed cases of cystic fibrosis (CF) in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Canada are projected to increase from over 79,000 in 2020 to nearly 84,000 in 2030, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.52%, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.
The company's latest report reveals that in 2030, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CF due to projected increase in the population through 2030 whereas Spain will have the lowest number of cases.
Advancements in CF treatment over the last several decades such as widespread implementation of newborn screening programs has made the patients to start treatment earlier and extended their life expectancy.
All these countries have established national CF patient registries to drive efforts in CF education, care, and research. Although there is currently no cure for CF, additional research and drug development will continue to improve the quality of life and longevity of people with CF.
Source: Medindia
