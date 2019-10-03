medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Cystic Fibrosis And the Precautions Taken In "Five Feet Apart" Movie Explained

by Rishika Gupta on  March 10, 2019 at 7:16 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

"Five feet apart" Movie is a dramatic portrayal of the "six-foot rule," a guideline set by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation that says cystic fibrosis patients must be kept a minimum of six feet (two meters) to minimize the risk of cross infection.
Cystic Fibrosis And the Precautions Taken In
Cystic Fibrosis And the Precautions Taken In "Five Feet Apart" Movie Explained

The romantic movie "Five Feet Apart," opening in movie theaters next week, explores the challenges of two patients with cystic fibrosis who are falling in love in spite of having to keep their distance.

Shijing Jia, M.D., a lung specialist at Michigan Medicine, explains the precautions behind the movie title.

It's a dramatic portrayal of the "six-foot rule," a guideline set by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation that says cystic fibrosis patients must be kept a minimum of six feet (two meters) to minimize the risk of cross infection.

"Because of the inability to clear their mucus, a lot of CF patients will always have some bacteria in their lungs," says Jia, a pulmonologist at the University of Michigan's academic medical center. "Some of the bacteria have been shown to be worse than others because they decrease lung function over time more quickly if you have it than if you don't."

People with CF are recommended to keep their distance because of the risk of picking up these bad bacteria.

Some of the earliest studies demonstrating the fact that people with CF can spread bacteria to each other were done at the University of Michigan by John LiPuma, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease expert.

Jia warns: "We never know exactly what bacteria patients are carrying, and we look for it, but we recommend they not be close together to prevent this spread."

As the romance between cystic fibrosis patients appears on screen in Five Feet Apart hits theaters, @umich lung expert explains the precautions behind the movie title.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond´s Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

More News on:

Genetic Testing of Diseases Cystic Fibrosis Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond´s Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Fun Ways to Make Water Taste Better

Health Benefits of Figs

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive