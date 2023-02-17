About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Cystatin C Protein Acts as a Biomarker to Calculate Kidney Function

by Colleen Fleiss on February 17, 2023 at 12:58 AM
In addition to creatinine, researchers have used cystatin C protein as an additional kidney function marker to estimate estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).

The change to race-free kidney function calculation has resulted in one in three Black patients at Mass General Brigham being reclassified to reflect a more severe stage of chronic kidney disease. Brigham and Women's Hospital has led on the utilization of cystatin C as an additional kidney function marker to estimate eGFR.

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease


A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.
Investigators at the Brigham looked at 1,783 inpatients and outpatients who had cystatin C and creatinine levels drawn within 24 hours from January 1, 2018 until September 9, 2020. They evaluated how cystatin C eGFR correlated with creatinine eGFR and how it indicated differences in CKD staging.

They found that cystatin C-based eGFR was strongly correlated with creatinine-based eGFR and that 27 percent of patients would be classified as having a more severe chronic kidney stage based on cystatin C test results; the likelihood of having a change in stage was higher among patients who had kidney function on the border between stages.

Cystatin C as a Marker for GFR

Researchers also found that Black patients were less likely to be reclassified to a more severe stage than White patients, but there were limitations in the self-identified race data. These results are important, as Black, Hispanic, and Native American patients have been shown to have less timely nephrology referrals, transplant access, home dialysis treatment and increased progression to kidney failure.
Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet

Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet


Introduction: The best diet in kidney failure is that which can help the body cope with kidney disease and maintain optimum health. To understand the kidney failure diet plan, it is important to know the function of the kidney so that the diet can complement to minimize the adverse affects. Kidneys are important organs and are the master chemists of our body's function.
"Nationally, there should be a focus on making this important test affordable and accessible to a wide, diverse spectrum of patients," said Mallika Mendu, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Associate Professor of BWH's Nephrology Division, and senior author of the study.

Source: Eurekalert
Animation On Key Hole Surgery for Kidney Stone Removal or Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Animation

Animation On Key Hole Surgery for Kidney Stone Removal or Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Animation


Graphical explanation of stone removal from the kidney with a minimally invasive procedure called Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy. This is a major endoscopic procedure needing hospitalization.
Scientists Discover Way to Decrease Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression

Scientists Discover Way to Decrease Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression


In people with diabetes, a new way has been discovered to decrease diabetic kidney disease progression.
