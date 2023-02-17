Cystatin C Protein Acts as a Biomarker to Calculate Kidney Function

In addition to creatinine, researchers have used cystatin C protein as an additional kidney function marker to estimate estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).
The change to race-free kidney function calculation has resulted in one in three Black patients at Mass General Brigham being reclassified to reflect a more severe stage of chronic kidney disease. Brigham and Women's Hospital has led on the utilization of cystatin C as an additional kidney function marker to estimate eGFR.
Investigators at the Brigham looked at 1,783 inpatients and outpatients who had cystatin C and creatinine levels drawn within 24 hours from January 1, 2018 until September 9, 2020. They evaluated how cystatin C eGFR correlated with creatinine eGFR and how it indicated differences in CKD staging.
Cystatin C as a Marker for GFRResearchers also found that Black patients were less likely to be reclassified to a more severe stage than White patients, but there were limitations in the self-identified race data. These results are important, as Black, Hispanic, and Native American patients have been shown to have less timely nephrology referrals, transplant access, home dialysis treatment and increased progression to kidney failure.
"Nationally, there should be a focus on making this important test affordable and accessible to a wide, diverse spectrum of patients," said Mallika Mendu, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Associate Professor of BWH's Nephrology Division, and senior author of the study.
Source: Eurekalert