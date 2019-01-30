medindia
Cycling, Treadmill Workstations Improve Health, Reduce Stress

by Iswarya on  January 30, 2019 at 10:22 AM
Want to promote health, decrease stress and increase the productivity of your employees? Try active workstations like treadmill and cycling as they also promote physiological changes in the body than sitting or standing workstations, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
Long sitting hours at the workplace can put people at various health risks like obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes as well as various cancers.

The study, led by researchers from the Universite de Montreal in Canada, found that treadmill workstation got people moving and increased upper body muscle activity more than did standing versions, while cycling workstations improved simple processing task speeds the most.

But the upper body effort needed to stabilize gait and posture on a treadmill workstation might affect the fine motor skills, such as typing, needed for keyboarding.

Both treadmill and cycling workstations also boosted the heart rate and energy expenditure while prompting a drop in blood pressure during the working day compared with standing workstations, the findings showed.

These workstations lowered stress, increased alertness, and reduced boredom more than standing versions.

"With workers and the workplace slowly moving towards active workstations, future long-term studies integrating different types of active workstations should be conducted to provide additional evidence," said Professor Marie-Eve Mathieu.

"Ultimately, workers and corporations should be able to critically examine the benefits and limitations of each type of workstation and determine which is most appropriate for the worker's specific needs and tasks," Mathieu added.

To understand the potential impact of active workstations on health and productivity, the team reviewed 12 studies (out of 274 initially selected).

They looked at the effect on muscles and physiology average heart rate, blood pressure, energy expenditure-perceived exertion and pain tolerance, and cognitive performance at work processing speeds, attention, and short-term memory.

While all types of workstations were associated with a short-term boost in productivity, cycling and treadmill workstations seemed to be associated with greater short-term physiological changes, the researchers noted.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Health Benefits of Cycling For Women

Cycling is a physical activity that is fun and time-efficient and is one of the best ways to reduce health problems specially in women. Read more to know the major health benefits of cycling on women.

How Cycling can Benefit You

Cycling is one of the best available ways to achieve good fitness level in people. It improves overall good health. The benefits of cycling are many and can be achieved easily and effectively.

Cycling In-Bed Will Aid in Faster Recovery of Patients Admitted to Intensive Care Unit

Early in-bed cycling among patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) helps them recover faster.

Cycling Reduces the Risk of Heart Diseases

Cycling can be one of the easiest ways to stay fit. Besides controlling your weight, it can reduce depression, stress and anxiety.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

