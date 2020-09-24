by Samhita Vitta on  September 24, 2020 at 1:37 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cycling, Rowing Is Beneficial for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) combining cycling and rowing improves insulin sensitivity, body composition and cardiorespiratory fitness obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients.

Physical activity plays an important role in the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes. However, aerobic exercise, like jogging has only a modest (10-20%) improvement in insulin sensitivity.

The study consisted of 48 men in which15 men had type 2 diabetes and were obese (average BMI 31kg/m2). They were compared with two age-matched groups of healthy glucose-tolerant men.


The study also consisted of 15 non-diabetic participants with obesity (average BMI 31kg/m2) and 18 participants who were lean (average BMI 24kg/m2).

The participants underwent an 8-week supervised HIIT program which consisted of 3 sessions per week. The training included periods of both cycling and rowing.

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans were used to determine body composition and VO2 max tests were used to measure oxygen utilization, and euglycemic-hyper-insulinemic clamps combined with indirect calorimetry to evaluate insulin sensitivity and metabolism.

The HIIT-sessions consisted of blocks of a minute burst of exercise done five times interspersed with 1 min rest, shifting between blocks on cycle and rowing ergometers, and with an increasing volume from 2 to 5 blocks during the 8 weeks.

At the start of the study, men with type 2 diabetes had 35-37% lower insulin sensitivity and approximately 13% lower insulin-mediated suppression of lipid oxidation compared with the non-diabetic subjects.

After HIIT training for 8 weeks, all participants showed big improvements in insulin sensitivity. Average increases of 32-37% were observed in lean men and men with obesity. The increase among the diabetic group was averaged as 44%.

Blood sugar levels also improved in those participants with type 2 diabetes, resulting in both lowered fasting plasma glucose and a fall in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c).

The researchers also observed a reduction of 1.6-2.3 kg of body fat mass in all three groups. Fat-free mass also increased by 0.9-1.5 kg in men with diabetic and non-diabetic men with obesity.

A 10% increase in VO2max was also observed in lean and obese healthy men, and an increase in 15% was observed in the type 2 diabetes group.

"A HIIT-protocol recruiting both lower and upper body muscles efficiently improves insulin sensitivity, VO2max and body composition to the same extent in obesity and type 2 diabetes as in lean, healthy individuals," the authors concluded.

"In patients with type 2 diabetes, the HIIT-protocol also improved glycemic control," they added.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Probiotics Can Help Manage Obesity in Children and Adolescents
Probiotic supplementation, along with a calorie-restricted diet, could help obese children and adolescents lose weight.
READ MORE
Obesity is a Major Risk Factor in Severe COVID-19 Cases
Obesity has emerged as a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 cases. Obesity also has other health implications, and there is hope for obese patients with weight loss surgery options.
READ MORE
Filter Coffee can Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Just a cup of filter coffee a day can ward off type 2 diabetes. So, coffee lovers rejoice and stay coffeelicious to fight diabetes.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk
Type 2 diabetes could affect heart structure and increase the risk of complications and death in heart failure patients of Asian origin. It can also lead to poor quality of life.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryDiabetic RetinopathyObesityDiabetesDiabetic DietOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsBulimia NervosaDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery Devices