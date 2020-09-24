Cycling, Rowing Is Beneficial for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

The study also consisted of 15 non-diabetic participants with obesity (average BMI 31kg/m2) and 18 participants who were lean (average BMI 24kg/m2).The participants underwent an 8-week supervised HIIT program which consisted of 3 sessions per week. The training included periods of both cycling and rowing.Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans were used to determine body composition and VO2 max tests were used to measure oxygen utilization, and euglycemic-hyper-insulinemic clamps combined with indirect calorimetry to evaluate insulin sensitivity and metabolism.The HIIT-sessions consisted of blocks of a minute burst of exercise done five times interspersed with 1 min rest, shifting between blocks on cycle and rowing ergometers, and with an increasing volume from 2 to 5 blocks during the 8 weeks.At the start of the study, men with type 2 diabetes had 35-37% lower insulin sensitivity and approximately 13% lower insulin-mediated suppression of lipid oxidation compared with the non-diabetic subjects.After HIIT training for 8 weeks, all participants showed big improvements in insulin sensitivity. Average increases of 32-37% were observed in lean men and men with obesity. The increase among the diabetic group was averaged as 44%.Blood sugar levels also improved in those participants with type 2 diabetes, resulting in both lowered fasting plasma glucose and a fall in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c).The researchers also observed a reduction of 1.6-2.3 kg of body fat mass in all three groups. Fat-free mass also increased by 0.9-1.5 kg in men with diabetic and non-diabetic men with obesity.A 10% increase in VO2max was also observed in lean and obese healthy men, and an increase in 15% was observed in the type 2 diabetes group.the authors concluded.they added.Source: Medindia