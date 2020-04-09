Cycling Is an Alternative Option as Gyms Remain Off the Radar

"As doctors, we advise patients to ensure they get at least 30 minutes of exercise through any means. Cycling is one of the safest and the best forms of exercise during this time and is very effective for diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, etc. It can also help keep weight under check without compromising social distancing norms," Singh added.A largely sedentary lifestyle of many urban Indians is a major health concern. The lock down has further compounded this problem. A study published in thejournal had revealed that cardiovascular diseases contributed 28.1 per cent to the total deaths in India in 2016, compared with 15.2 per cent in 1990.Dr R R Dutta (Internal Medicine), Paras Hospital, Gurugram, said that urban authorities should use people's growing liking of cycling as an opportunity. "In the current Covid era, when people are scared of going to gyms and yoga studios, and any group workouts are nearly impossible due to obvious safety issues, cycling is the best way to a healthier body and management of chronic diseases."We recommend that people should actively take up cycling as a regular part of their lives. Urban authorities must also use this situation as an opportunity to create safe cycling zones across cities. This would not only enable people to take up cycling to work but will also have a long term benefit on the health of the population," he said.However, Dr Megha Jaina, a clinical nutritionist from the B. L. Kapoor Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, advised that people should go for a variety of exercises rather than sticking to only one mode of workout."Cycling is indeed good for cardiovascular functioning, but it majorly involves only leg muscles. People should mix variety in their workouts to train other body parts as well as yoga, free-hand, and bodyweight strength-building exercises," she said.Dr Neha Pathania, chief dietitian, Paras Hospital, Gurugram, said that diet plays a more critical role in maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle besides keeping the non-communicable diseases at bay. "If cycling is coupled with a healthy diet, it does wonders for the human body. A person should eat a balanced diet to have a healthy body and mind. Balanced diet consists of the right amount of protein, carbohydrates, fats, and other minerals," she added.Source: IANS