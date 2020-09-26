Cycling Benefits Diabetes Patients

‘Cycling was associated with lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality risk among people with diabetes independent of practicing other physical activity types.’

Increases muscle strength.

Improves posture.

Decreases body fat levels.

Reduces anxiety, stress, and depression.

Improves joint mobility.

In eight Western European countries as part of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition, a pair of questionnaire-based surveys were conducted.At the baseline of the study, a total of 7,513 adults had self-reported or confirmed diabetes. Of whom 5,506 went on to complete the second questionnaire.The study included all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, the average time an individual spent cycling, and the change in cycling status between baseline and the second survey.The study found that compared to the reference group of people who reported no cycling at baseline, the all-cause mortality risks were; 25%, 24%, 31%, and 24% lower for those participants who cycled for 1-59 min/week, 60-149 min/week, 150-299 min/week and 300+ min/week, respectively.Mortality was 44% lower for people who reported cycling in both questionnaires.The authors said: "Participants who took up cycling between the baseline and second survey had a significantly lower risk of both all-cause and cardiovascular mortality compared to consistent non-cyclists."They conclude: "As startingthese findings suggest that cycling could be considered as an addition to existing physical activity referral schemes to increase physical activity in the clinical care of diabetes."Source: Medindia