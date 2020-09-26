by Colleen Fleiss on  September 26, 2020 at 2:22 AM Diabetes News
Cycling Benefits Diabetes Patients
Among people with diabetes, cycling was found to decrease the risk of all-cause, and cardiovascular mortality, stated new research presented at this year's Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

The research looked at cycling affected the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. The study was conducted by Dr Mathias Ried-Larsen and colleagues at the Centre for Physical Activity Research, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Study Details & Results


In eight Western European countries as part of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition, a pair of questionnaire-based surveys were conducted.

At the baseline of the study, a total of 7,513 adults had self-reported or confirmed diabetes. Of whom 5,506 went on to complete the second questionnaire.

The study included all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, the average time an individual spent cycling, and the change in cycling status between baseline and the second survey.

The study found that compared to the reference group of people who reported no cycling at baseline, the all-cause mortality risks were; 25%, 24%, 31%, and 24% lower for those participants who cycled for 1-59 min/week, 60-149 min/week, 150-299 min/week and 300+ min/week, respectively.

Mortality was 44% lower for people who reported cycling in both questionnaires.

The authors said: "Participants who took up cycling between the baseline and second survey had a significantly lower risk of both all-cause and cardiovascular mortality compared to consistent non-cyclists."

They conclude: "As starting cycling decreases risk of both all-cause and cardiovascular mortality among persons with diabetes, these findings suggest that cycling could be considered as an addition to existing physical activity referral schemes to increase physical activity in the clinical care of diabetes."

Benefits of cycling
  • Increases muscle strength.
  • Improves posture.
  • Decreases body fat levels.
  • Reduces anxiety, stress, and depression.
  • Improves joint mobility.

Source: Medindia

