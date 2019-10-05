medindia

Cyberbullying May Increase Sleep Loss, Depression Risk Among Teens

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 10, 2019 at 10:04 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Being bullied online can put teens at a higher risk of developing sleep problems and depression, reports a new study.

Teens who experience cyberbullying are more likely to suffer from poor sleep, which in turn raises levels of depression, found a University at Buffalo study.
Cyberbullying May Increase Sleep Loss, Depression Risk Among Teens
Cyberbullying May Increase Sleep Loss, Depression Risk Among Teens

Although research has examined the relationship between online bullying and depression, the UB study is one of few to explore the connection between cyber victimization and sleep quality.

The study surveyed more than 800 adolescents for sleep quality, cyber aggression, and depression.

The research will be presented by Misol Kwon, first author and doctoral student in the UB School of Nursing, at SLEEP 2019, the 33rd annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies in San Antonio, Texas.

"Cyber victimization on the internet and social media is a unique form of peer victimization and emerging mental health concern among teens who are digital natives," said Kwon. "Understanding these associations supports the need to provide sleep hygiene education and risk prevention and interventions to mistreated kids who show signs and symptoms of depression."

Nearly one-third of teens have experienced symptoms of depression, which, in addition to changes in sleep pattern, include persistent irritability, anger, and social withdrawal, according to the U.S. Office of Adolescent Health.

And nearly 15 percent of U.S. high school students report being bullied electronically, says Kwon. At severe levels, depression may lead to disrupted school performance, harmed relationships or suicide.

The risks of allowing depression to worsen highlight the need for researchers and clinicians to understand and target sleep quality and other risk factors that have the potential to exacerbate the disorder.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying is a harmful action (physical or psychological) carried out by a child against another. It is usually repetitive and unprovoked.

37% of Indians Still Not Aware of Cyberbullying

Nearly 4 out of 10 Indians are Unaware Of Cyberbullying, finds a new study. The public awareness about cyberbullying has been found to be highest in Sweden and Italy (91 percent each) and lowest in Saudi Arabia (37 percent).

Teen Girls More Likely to be Bullied Than Boys: Study

Bully victims are more likely to be girls than boys. But, watch out, being bullied can often increase the risk of suicide attempts both girls and boys.

Cyberbullying Depression Among Female College Going Students

A new research revealed that cyberbullying can be harmful for female college students.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Snoring Depression Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia 

What's New on Medindia

Obesity Incidence Higher in Rural Than Urban Population

World Lupus Day: 'Let's Join Together to Fight Lupus'

Health Benefits of Tomatoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive