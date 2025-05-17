Cyberbullying Is Childhood Trauma, Not Just High School Gossip

Cyberbullying in all its forms is strongly linked to trauma symptoms in teens, often regardless of its visibility or perceived severity.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cyberbullying through the lens of trauma: an empirical examination of US youth



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Nearly 9 in 10 teens have experienced at least one form of cyberbullying—and even being left out of a group chat can cause trauma comparable to direct threats. #medindia #cyberbullying #mentalhealth’

Nearly 9 in 10 teens have experienced at least one form of cyberbullying—and even being left out of a group chat can cause trauma comparable to direct threats. #medindia #cyberbullying #mentalhealth’

Advertisements

Link Between Online Harassment and Trauma

Advertisements

Demographics and Emotional Vulnerability

Advertisements

All Forms of Cyberbullying Carry Trauma Risk

High Prevalence of Indirect Cyberbullying

Frequency of Cyberbullying as a Trauma Driver

Cyberbullying through the lens of trauma: an empirical examination of US youth - (https://bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12889-025-22692-6)