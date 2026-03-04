REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Cutting Edge Treatment Lowers Kidney Cancer Relapse Risk by 28%

by Manjubashini on Mar 4 2026 11:29 PM

New drug combination (belzutifan + pembrolizumab) cuts kidney cancer recurrence by 28% for high-risk patients after surgery.

Cutting Edge Treatment Lowers Kidney Cancer Relapse Risk by 28%
The combination of belzutifan drug (Welireg) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) immunotherapy, improves disease-free survival for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) or kidney cancer.
For patients at a high risk of kidney cancer recurrence following a nephrectomy (surgery), this oral and immune therapy regimen reduces the risk of relapse by 28%.(1 Trusted Source
Kidney Cancer Study Finds Belzutifan Plus Pembrolizumab Post-Surgery Helps Patients at High Risk for Relapse Stay Cancer-Free Longer

Go to source)

The data was revealed by the Phase 3 LITESPARK-022 study and the findings were presented by Dr. Toni Choueiri at the 2026 ASCO GU symposium.


Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Kidney cancer also called renal cancer is one of the top 10 most common cancers in both men and women. Kidney cancer mostly affects people above 65 years of age. There are four types of kidney cancer namely renal cell carcinoma, transitional cell ...

How Does the Belzutifan and Pembrolizumab Combination Prevent Kidney Cancer Relapse?

Previous Dana-Farber research led by Dr. Choueiri showed that pembrolizumab alone reduced the risk of death and disease progression for advanced kidney cancer patients after surgery. Pembrolizumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor that helps the immune system find and fight cancer cells. While effective, about 1 in 5 people who take it will relapse.

This study was designed to combine the immunotherapy with belzutifan to improve the current overall survival of patients considered high risk for kidney cancer relapse.

“A significant percentage of patients with high-risk kidney cancer will recur within five years after surgery because microscopic cancer cells can remain undetected,” says Dr. Choueiri, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Cancer at Dana-Farber. “We need new therapies that can work together to better prevent the cancer from coming back.”


Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

What is the Difference Between Pembrolizumab plus Belzutifan vs. Pembrolizumab alone?

The HIF-2α inhibitor belzutifan helps to reduce risk of progression by blocking HIF-2α, which is overabundant in ccRCC cells and drives cancer growth. Dana-Farber’s Dr. William G. Kaelin, Jr., was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2019 for the science behind the development of belzutifan.

LITESPARK-022 is a global, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, phase 3 study that included 1,841 participants with ccRCC. Participating patients underwent surgery to remove the tumor and had no signs of cancer but had an elevated risk of recurrence.

Patients were randomized to receive either pembrolizumab and belzutifan after surgery or pembrolizumab and a placebo after surgery.


Kidney Cancer - Top 15 Must Know Facts
Kidney Cancer - Top 15 Must Know Facts
Kidney cancer is among the 10th most common cancer in both men and women, wherein renal cell carcinoma accounts for more than 85% of all kidney cancers. Here are some must know facts about kidney cancer

The Safety Profile of Belzutifan Compare to Standard Immunotherapy

With a median follow-up of 28.4 months, the combination of pembrolizumab plus belzutifan resulted in a 28% decrease in recurrence. About 81% of participants who took the two-drug regimen were cancer-free, compared to 74% of those who received standard of care.

Side effects were consistent with data from previously reported studies. The study has not collected enough information yet to determine if adding belzutifan helps people live longer overall.

“People at high risk of ccRCC coming back after surgery may have a new option to reduce that risk,” says Dr. Choueiri.

“In this study, belzutifan, in combination with pembrolizumab, reduces the chance of recurrence compared with the current standard treatment of pembrolizumab alone,” says Dr. Choueiri.

Reference:
  1. Kidney Cancer Study Finds Belzutifan Plus Pembrolizumab Post-Surgery Helps Patients at High Risk for Relapse Stay Cancer-Free Longer - (https://www.dana-farber.org/newsroom/news-releases/2026/kidney-cancer-study-finds-belzutifan-plus-pembrolizumab-post-surgery-helps-patients-at-high-risk-for-relapse-stay-cancer-free-longer)


Source-Eurekalert
New Hope for Kidney Cancer Patients
New Hope for Kidney Cancer Patients
Discover how belzutifan is redefining the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer, with its promising results.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Combining #belzutifan and #pembrolizumab cuts #kidneycancer relapse by 28% compared to standard treatment of pembrolizumab alone. The discovery helps high-risk patients stay cancer-free and prevents future recurrence. #chemotherapy #kidneyhealth #cancerresearch #cancerprevention #nephrology #Welireg #Keytruda

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All

⬆️