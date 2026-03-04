Cutting Edge Treatment Lowers Kidney Cancer Relapse Risk by 28%

New drug combination (belzutifan + pembrolizumab) cuts kidney cancer recurrence by 28% for high-risk patients after surgery.

Theor kidney cancer.For patients at a high risk of kidney cancer recurrence following a nephrectomy (surgery), this oral and immune therapy regimen reduces the risk of relapse by 28%.(The data was revealed by the Phase 3 LITESPARK-022 study and the findings were presented by Dr. Toni Choueiri at the 2026 ASCO GU symposium.Previous Dana-Farber research led by Dr. Choueiri showed that pembrolizumab alone reduced the risk of death and disease progression for advanced kidney cancer patients after surgery. Pembrolizumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor that helps the immune system find and fight cancer cells. While effective, about 1 in 5 people who take it will relapse.This study was designed“A significant percentage of patients with high-risk kidney cancer will recur within five years after surgery because microscopic cancer cells can remain undetected,” says Dr. Choueiri, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Cancer at Dana-Farber. “We need new therapies that can work together to better prevent the cancer from coming back.”The HIF-2α inhibitor belzutifan helps to reduce risk of progression by blocking HIF-2α, which is overabundant in ccRCC cells and drives cancer growth. Dana-Farber’s Dr. William G. Kaelin, Jr., was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2019 for the science behind the development of belzutifan.LITESPARK-022 is a global, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, phase 3 study that included 1,841 participants with ccRCC.Patients were randomized to receive either pembrolizumab and belzutifan after surgery or pembrolizumab and a placebo after surgery.With a median follow-up of 28.4 months, the combination of pembrolizumab plus belzutifan resulted in a 28% decrease in recurrence.. The study has not collected enough information yet to determine if adding belzutifan helps people live longer overall.“People at high risk of ccRCC coming back after surgery may have a new option to reduce that risk,” says Dr. Choueiri.“In this study, belzutifan, in combination with pembrolizumab, reduces the chance of recurrence compared with the current standard treatment of pembrolizumab alone,” says Dr. Choueiri.Source-Eurekalert