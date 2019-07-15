Cutting Down 300 Calories Daily Improves Bio-Markers Even Among Healthy Adults

In adults already at a healthy weight or carrying just a few extra pounds, cutting around 300 calories a day significantly improvedThe findings of the randomized, controlled trial of 218 adults under age 50 are described in a July 11 article in the journalThe trial, part of an ongoing project with the National Institutes of Health called CALERIE (Comprehensive Assessment of Long-term Effects of Reducing Intake of Energy) continues to build on the researchers' hypothesis thatthan what's expended.said the study's lead author William E. Kraus, M.D., a cardiologist and distinguished professor of medicine at Duke. "For the first month of the trial, participants ate three meals a day that would cut one-fourth of their daily calories to help train them on the new diet. They could choose from six different meal plans that accommodated cultural preferences or other needs. Participants also attended group and individual counseling sessions for the first six months of the trial, while members of a control group simply continued their usual diet and met with researchers once every six months.Participants were asked to maintain the 25 percent calorie reduction for two years. Their ability to do that varied, with the average calorie reduction for all participants being about 12 percent. Still, they were able to sustain a 10-percent drop in their weight, 71 percent of which was fat, the study found. There were numerous improvements in markers that measure risk for metabolic disease. After two years, participants also showed a reduction in a biomarker that indicates chronic inflammation which has also been linked to heart disease, cancer and cognitive decline.Kraus said. "For example, 300 calories is six Oreo cookies.Source: Eurekalert