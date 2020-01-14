medindia

Cutting Aluminium Intake can Reduce Potential Health Risk

by Iswarya on  January 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM Research News
Minimizing the intake of food kept in the aluminum package can decrease potential health risks, reports a new study.
The BFR: Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Germany, bases its assessment of the population's aluminum intake from food on the latest consumption and concentration data.

According to the research, consumption data are collected through consumer surveys and provide information on which foods and how much of them are eaten by different consumer groups.

For the risk assessment of aluminum intake, the BfR uses the tolerable weekly intake (TWI) derived from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) of 1-milligram aluminum per kilogram body weight.

The BfR's assessment showed that aluminum intake from food is lower compared to previous studies.

If other relevant sources of aluminum intake are taken into accounts, such as aluminum-containing cosmetic products and uncoated food contact materials, the total intake can exhaust or even exceed the TWI for all age groups.

According to BFR, consumers can influence their aluminum intake. Those who want to reduce their aluminum intake should use aluminum-containing antiperspirants and toothpaste sparingly.

When it comes to food, the BfR suggested a varied diet as well as alternating products and brands.

This can contribute to reducing the risk of permanently high aluminum intake caused by individual highly contaminated products.

They advised against the preparation and storage of, in particular, acidic and salty foods in uncoated aluminum articles or aluminum foil.

Source: IANS

