Customized Plates may Help Heal Collarbone Fractures

The current fixation plates that are used to surgically stabilize collarbone fractures are suboptimal, leading to reoperation rates of up to 53%, according to a new study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research . Fractures of the collarbone are common so finding an apt surgical plate is very important.

‘Custom plates developed through computer modeling can be a better option for collarbone fractures.’

This study highlights the unique potential of computer modeling-based approaches in the design process of personalized medical implants.







Source: Medindia

Advertisement

In a new study, the plates which were designed for the individual patient showed superior performance in terms of anatomical fit, strength, fracture stability, and fatigue, despite their reduced thickness.