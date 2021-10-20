Customized Plates may Help Heal Collarbone Fractures

The current fixation plates that are used to surgically stabilize collarbone fractures are suboptimal, leading to reoperation rates of up to 53%, according to a new study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research.
Fractures of the collarbone are common so finding an apt surgical plate is very important.
In a new study, the plates which were designed for the individual patient showed superior performance in terms of anatomical fit, strength, fracture stability, and fatigue, despite their reduced thickness.
Source: Medindia