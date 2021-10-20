About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Customized Plates may Help Heal Collarbone Fractures

by Dr Jayashree on October 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM
The current fixation plates that are used to surgically stabilize collarbone fractures are suboptimal, leading to reoperation rates of up to 53%, according to a new study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research.

Fractures of the collarbone are common so finding an apt surgical plate is very important.

In a new study, the plates which were designed for the individual patient showed superior performance in terms of anatomical fit, strength, fracture stability, and fatigue, despite their reduced thickness.

This study highlights the unique potential of computer modeling-based approaches in the design process of personalized medical implants.



Source: Medindia
