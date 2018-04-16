medindia
Current E. Coli Outbreak Reaches 11 States Affecting 35 People in the US

by Rishika Gupta on  April 16, 2018
Previously reported cases of E. coli O157: H7 outbreak has reached from 17 cases in seven states to 35 cases in 11 states. The current outbreak seems to be spreading fast in the US.
Current E. Coli Outbreak Reaches 11 States Affecting 35 People in the US

Health officials at CDC have found romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona as the source of E. coli O157: H7 outbreak. Information collected by Centers for Disease Control says that chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona could be contaminated with E. coli O157: H7 and that could be the reason why people are getting sick.

AS of April 12, 2018, 22 patients have been hospitalized, including three people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure which is general with this E.Coli infection. No deaths have been reported as per the CDC report.

The states that have been affected are Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

CDC has advised the customers :
  • Not to eat store-bought salad or salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce.
  • Even though the romaine lettuce is half eaten, it can be thrown off.
  • If you don't know if whether the lettuce is romaine or not, don't eat it.
  • If you are purchasing the romaine lettuce at a grocery store or eating it at a restaurant consumers can confirm with the store or restaurant if the salad that is going to be served come from Yuma, Arizona.
  • If confirming the source is cannot be done, try not buying or eating the salad.
E.Coli bacteria mostly found in undercooked beef, raw milk, soft cheeses made from raw milk, raw fruits and vegetables, and contaminated water isn't harmful, but one particular type named E. coli O157: H7 bacteria has caused the outbreak.

E. coli O157: H7 bacteria produces a toxin called as Shiga, which can destroy red blood cells, causes kidney failure and bloody diarrhea.



