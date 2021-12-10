Curiosity is the Key for Early Intervention of Child Abuse

Advertisement

New research published inDr Emma Maynard, Senior Lecturer in Education at the University of Portsmouth said: 㜁e found that professional curiosity was a highly emotive concept. School support staff � so often the first to ring alarm bells in abuse cases, felt the support they were offered was inconsistent and in some cases a question of luck�.Professional curiosity comes into its own when indicators of child abuse are less visible. In these circumstances, it requires a practitioner to remain 𪆒ncertain� about a worrying situation and display interest and curiosity towards a parent𠏋 narrative.In past cases, it has been suggested thatProfessional curiosity is something people in professional roles supporting children and families do without inferring judgment or being 忛osey�.Curiosity helps to build up a clear understanding of complex situations by showing an interest in what life is like for a family, asking questions, and listening carefully.The research proposes recommendations for future research and practice in response to the findings presented.� Those in leadership and management roles should carefully consider the emotional support available to practitioners.� Regardless of the setting, those challenged with the complexity of being professionally curious with parents should be provided with appropriate support that engages with their experience on an emotional level.� Support for practitioners is a vital component in enabling them to display compassion and curiosity, to deal with the myriad of emotions, tension, and uncertainty provoked by curiosity and wider child protection.� Failure to embed appropriate support may result in professionals failing to display professional curiosity and, ultimately, experiencing compassion fatigue and emotional burnout.It is also vital that preventative services dealing with higher and more complex cases need to be more supportive than before to adapt to conflicts with their professional identity.Source: Medindia