by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 29, 2020 at 11:40 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Curbing COVID-19 Spread and Revival of Economy- Main Aims During ‘Unlock’
Along with strict adherence to the discipline of tackling COVID-19 like frequent washing of hands, social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining hygiene, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed the need of strengthening the economy in his monthly program 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points -- defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it,"said Modi.

The Prime Minister said, "During the unlock period, we have to stay more vigilant compared to the lockdown period and only alertness can save you from corona."


"If you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norm or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home," cautioned the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said, "Some people are expressing that 2020 is not auspicious. People just want the year to be over, one way or the other. But historically, India has always emerged brighter and stronger, ensuring victory over all kinds of disasters and challenges."

While the number of COVID-19 cases in the world are close to crossing the ten million mark, India on Sunday witnessed a spike of more than 19,000 case, bringing the total tally to 5,28,859.

India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries, with 2,03,051 active cases, 16,095 deaths, and 3,09,712 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
COVID-19 Attacking T-Cells Detected in Uninfected Individuals
T cells attacking COVID-19 causing virus SARS-CoV-2 were found in uninfected controls suggesting that T cells can cross-react to the novel coronavirus, due to past infection from related coronavirus strains causing common cold.
READ MORE
Global Economic Stability Could be Challenging to Recover in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic
Countries like the UK, the US, and Germany should prepare for a long slow recovery with extended periods of instability in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake