Cup of Blue Tea Can Offer Magical Health Benefits

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 1, 2018 at 5:19 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Blue tea (butterfly pea flower tea) is a caffeine-free herbal tea not only gives you a good taste but also provides plenty of health benefits.
Cup of Blue Tea Can Offer Magical Health Benefits

Kausshal Dugarr, Founder and CEO of Teabox.com, lists down health benefits of blue tea:
  • Antioxidant properties: One of the most prominent benefits of drinking blue tea is that it has a lot of antioxidants. These powerful bio-compounds help the body fight free radicals which are toxic and cause premature aging. It is a good idea to detox the body once in a while with an antioxidant-rich drink like blue pea tea.
  • Anti-diabetic properties: A cup of blue butterfly tea taken in between meals will inhibit the intake of glucose from the diet and lower blood sugar. Antioxidants in the tea also help the body lower risk of infections, which people with diabetes are prone to, and it is also great for your heart health.
  • For hair, skin: The antioxidants in a cup of blue tea are great for hair and skin. This tea also has many vitamins and minerals which keeps your skin and hair looking great as it keeps them from aging prematurely.
  • Energises and boosts brain activity: Blue pea is proven to be nootropic. That means it refreshes the brain and boosts its activity and function. This will keep you energized and feeling great.


Tea Expert Rishav Kanoi, Founder of The Tea Trove, shared that blue tea:

  • Treats anxiety and depression: Anxiety and depression have become a common fact these days. Stress levels have increased among the young population which is causing depression to a many. According to studies, blue tea can relieve stress and lower down the symptoms of anxiety disorder.
  • Magnifies beauty: Blue pea flower has anti-glycation properties which is excellent for skin preventing skin aging. Furthermore, blue tea has some flavonoids which increase collagen origination, accelerating skin elasticity. It is also good for you hair as it holds anthocyanin, which increases blood flow in a scalp, favoring and strengthening hair follicles.
  • Lowers the risk of cancer: Blue pea flowers are a rich source of antioxidants. Antioxidants are known to minimize the profound damage to cells of the body. The lesser the damage to cells, the lesser the risk of all types of cancer.
  • Treats diabetes: According to a study, Clitoria ternatea leaf is found to lower down diabetes in rats. It obstructs glucose intake from food. It is very beneficial for curing type II diabetes.


Source: IANS
