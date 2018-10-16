medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Cumulative Sub-concussive Impacts in a Single Season of Youth Football Studied

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2018 at 2:47 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

During a season of youth football, sub-concussive impacts are not correlated with worsening performance in neurocognitive function.
Cumulative Sub-concussive Impacts in a Single Season of Youth Football Studied
Cumulative Sub-concussive Impacts in a Single Season of Youth Football Studied

Each year, more than 3 million children in primary and high school play tackle football in the United States. Growing concern about the possible negative effects of repetitive sub-concussive head impacts led to an increased number of physicians and parents who counsel against youth participation in full-contact sports.

A research team, led by Sean Rose, MD, pediatric sports neurologist and co-director of the Complex Concussion Clinic at Nationwide Children's Hospital, followed 112 youth football players age 9-18 during the 2016 season in a prospective study.

"When trying to determine the chronic effects of repetitive sub-concussive head impacts, prospective outcomes studies are an important complement to the existing retrospective studies," says Dr. Rose.

The pre- and post-season assessments used to measure outcomes included:

Neuropsychological testing

Symptoms assessment

Vestibular and ocular-motor screening

Balance testing

Parent-reported ADHD symptoms

Self-reported behavioral adjustment

Sensors placed in the helmets recorded sub-concussive head impacts during practices and games. Researchers added the impact g-forces to yield a cumulative impact measure. According to the study, cumulative impact did not predict changes (from pre-season to post-season) in any of the outcome measures. Additionally, Dr. Rose notes, having sustained one or more concussions prior to entering the study was not associated with worse pre-season testing.

In their secondary analysis, they found that younger age and reported history of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) predicted score changes on several cognitive testing measures and parent-reported ADHD symptoms. Additionally, a reported history of anxiety or depression predicted changes in scores of symptom reporting.

"We expected repetitive impacts to correlate with worsening neurocognitive function, but we found that sub-concussive head impacts sustained over the course of a single season were not associated with neurocognitive functional outcomes. And also surprising, sustaining isolated high g-force impacts was also not associated with worse outcome," says Dr. Rose. "The lack of a significant association may reflect the need for longer follow up - so we are continuing to follow kids across multiple seasons."

This publication is the first analysis in a four-year prospective cohort study. Dr. Rose will be presenting data from the second year of the study at the upcoming Child Neurology Society meeting in mid-October. The team is currently collecting data for a third year.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Concussions Loosen Insulation Around Brain Cells: Study

Concussions Loosen Insulation Around Brain Cells: Study

Temporary loosening around the nerve fibers that connect brain cells.

UVA Physician Helps Craft New CDC Treatment Guideline for Kids With Concussions

UVA Physician Helps Craft New CDC Treatment Guideline for Kids With Concussions

The new guidelines represent a comprehensive review of the evidence regarding the management of patients suffering traumatic brain injury, beginning with the initial approach used to gauge severity of injury and including the need for imaging and ...

Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury

Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury

Injury to the head or brain can have a short-term as well as long-term effects. Trauma to the brain is common in young adults, as well as in the elderly due to falls. Besides trauma, other conditions like reduced oxygen supply to the brain or the ...

Concussions of Severe Type can Increase the Risk of Parkinson's Disease

Concussions of Severe Type can Increase the Risk of Parkinson's Disease

Concussions from Football and accidental injury can increase the risk of Parkinson's disease, finds a new study. These injuries from the concussion have been linked to 56 percent increase in neurological diseases.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) World Cup 2014 Football Injuries Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive