Cultural Variations Among Children Who Challenge ‘rule Breakers’

by Karishma Abhishek on December 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM
Societal norms or 'rules' shape the everyday lives of people — from how we say 'hello' to the side of the road we drive on.

The first new study led by the University of Plymouth, UK, and Freie Universität Berlin, Germany finds that cultures may be a deciding factor on how children across the world challenge the 'rule breakers' and confront their peers.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The team analyzed the behavior of 376 children among the age groups five to eight years from eight societies in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.
It was seen that observers intervened more often when the other child appeared to play by the wrong set of rules. The more a child intervened, the more likely their partner was to change their behavior.

Moreover, the type of intervention varied - with children from rural areas using imperative verbal protest more than children from urban areas.

"It was also really interesting to see that how the children corrected each other varied by location. To our surprise, children from rural small-scale communities protested as much or even more than children from urban settings. We assumed that, because everyone knows everyone else in small-scale communities, direct interventions would be less common, as people could rely on more indirect ways such as reputation to ensure compliance with rules. But we actually found the opposite to be true. The next step is to explore further what motivates children to intervene and how they learn to intervene. For example, do they learn from adults or older children around them how to react to rule breaking?" says lead author Dr. Patricia Kanngiesser from the University of Plymouth.

Source: Medindia
