by Colleen Fleiss on  May 31, 2020 at 10:16 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

CT Findings of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Children Often Negative, Says Study
An increased frequency of negative chest CT findings among pediatric patients with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been identified by an investigation published open-access in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR).

The study also suggests bilateral, lower lobe-predominant ground-glass opacities (GGOs) are common in the subset of patients with positive CT findings.

"To our knowledge," wrote first author Sharon Steinberger from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, "this case series is the largest series to date that describes the imaging findings of pediatric patients with COVID-19."


Reviewing the CT findings and clinical symptoms of 30 pediatric patients (aged 10 months to 18 years) who tested positive for COVID-19 via quantitative real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) at six centers in China from January 23 to February 8, 2020, Steinberger and colleagues noted that two cardiothoracic radiologists and a cardiothoracic imaging fellow characterized and scored the extent of lung involvement.

"CT findings were often negative (77%)," Steinberger et al. concluded, adding that positive CT findings seen in children included GGOs with peripheral lung distribution, crazy paving pattern, as well as the halo and reverse halo signs.

Consistent with reported symptomatology in children, the authors of this AJR article also observed a correlation between increasing age and increasing severity of findings. Further questioning the utility of CT in the diagnosis and management of COVID-19 in children, 11 of 30 patients (37%) underwent follow-up chest CT--with 10 of 11 examinations (91%) showing no change.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Genetics Helps Explain High COVID-19 Mortality in Italy
A specific immunogenetic asset may help underlie susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or predict a worse disease outcome, said researchers.
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake