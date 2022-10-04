About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

CRISPR Reveals the Mechanism Behind Sickle Cell Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on April 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Font : A-A+

CRISPR Reveals the Mechanism Behind Sickle Cell Disease

Using CRISPR gene editing, researchers have investigated new therapeutic approaches for sickle cell disease, one of the world's most devastating genetic blood disorders. The findings of the study are published in the journal Blood.

"Sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, a closely related disease, are inherited genetic conditions that affect red blood cells," said researcher Kate Quinlan from the University of New South Wales.

Advertisement


Genetic mutations, specifically, a defect in the adult globin gene, are responsible for the disorders. The mutant genes affect the production of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen around our bodies.

"Interestingly, when children are born, they do not show disease symptoms at first, even if they have the mutations, because, at that stage, they are still expressing fetal globin and not yet adult globin. That's because we have different hemoglobin genes that we express at different stages of development," Quinlan said.
Advertisement

"As the fetal globin gets turned off, and adult globin gets turned on, which happens within about the first year of life, the symptoms start to manifest," Quinlan added.

When that happens, the red blood cells take on unusual, sickled shapes and block small blood vessels, causing pain, organ damage, and premature death.

"The goal of our research is finding out how we can reverse the fetal to adult globin switch, so that patients continue to express fetal globin throughout life, rather than the mutant adult globin genes that cause blood cells to become stiff and block vessels," said Quinlan.

For the study, the research team compiled data on the rare families that express fetal globin throughout life.

Then, they used CRISPR gene editing to replicate some of these big patient deletions, and the small deleted bit they all had in common, in cell lines in the lab.

"CRISPR allows us to 'cut' bits of DNA out of cells grown in the lab, to modify genes and see what happens as a result - it's essentially a tool to figure out what genes do inside living cells," Quinlan said.

"We found that deleting just that one little bit was sufficient to make fetal globin go up and adult globin down, which suggests that we have found the key mechanism that can explain why fetal globin levels remain high in these asymptomatic patients."

Quinlan mentioned that "effectively, by deleting the adult globin 'on switch', we made the fetal globin 'on switch' active".

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hib Vaccine Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Sickle Cell Anemia CRISPR 

Recommended Reading
Sickle Cell Anemia
Sickle Cell Anemia
Sickle cell anemia (SCA) is a genetic blood disorder caused by abnormal inherited hemoglobin. ......
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to ......
CRISPR
CRISPR
CRISPR is a gene editing tool that is revolutionizing medical care with prospective cure for ......
Newly Engineered Gene Therapy Offers Safer Treatment For Blood Disorders
Newly Engineered Gene Therapy Offers Safer Treatment For Blood Disorders
Potentially safer and more effective gene therapy vector for blood disorders have been ......
Hib Vaccine
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused b...

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Post-Nasal Drip Diaphragmatic Hernia Noscaphene (Noscapine) Iron Intake Calculator Indian Medical Journals Drug - Food Interactions Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE