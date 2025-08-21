About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
CRISPR Could Tackle AMR and Provide Cures for Chronic Viruses

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 21 2025 8:17 PM

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microbes evolve to survive drugs, making infections harder to treat.

CRISPR-based therapeutics are emerging as a groundbreaking approach in the fight against infectious diseases, offering potential solutions to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and chronic viral infections, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

CRISPR Programs Target HIV, HSV, and Drug-Resistant E. coli

Programs targeting pathogens such as HIV, herpes simplex virus (HSV), and drug-resistant Escherichia coli are advancing in clinical trials, signaling a transformative shift in the infectious disease landscape.

GlobalData’s latest report, “CRISPR Gene Editing in Infectious Diseases: Market Overview,” highlights how programmable gene editing technologies are being harnessed to tackle long-standing unmet medical needs in both viral and bacterial infections. Companies at the forefront include Excision BioTherapeutics, BDGene Therapeutics, Locus Biosciences, and SNIPR Biome.

Abigail Harris, Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData, said, “CRISPR-based therapies are particularly promising for targeting latent viral reservoirs that evade traditional antivirals. Excision’s EBT-101, which removes integrated HIV DNA from infected cells, is the first CRISPR-based therapeutic of its kind to enter human trials for HIV and represents a major milestone in gene editing.”

The report also emphasizes the potential of CRISPR-enhanced phage therapy in combating AMR. Companies such as Locus Biosciences and SNIPR Biome are developing engineered bacteriophages that selectively eliminate antibiotic-resistant E. coli, with Phase I/II trials already underway.

CRISPR Adoption Faces Delivery, Immune, and Regulatory Challenges

Harris added, “While early trial results are encouraging, key opinion leaders highlight delivery challenges, immune responses, and regulatory uncertainty as major hurdles to widespread adoption. New delivery platforms, such as lipid nanoparticles and adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), are under active investigation to enable safe, targeted in vivo editing.”

Regulatory agencies, including the FDA and EMA, are evolving frameworks to address the unique risks and opportunities of CRISPR-based platforms. Experts underscore the need for streamlined, platform-based approval pathways to accelerate development, particularly for viral diseases prone to mutation.

“Despite current challenges, CRISPR-based therapeutics hold the potential to shift the treatment paradigm for some of the most persistent infections worldwide,” Harris concluded. “As more data emerges from clinical trials, gene-editing approaches in infectious diseases are expected to gain momentum, investment, and regulatory support.”

Source-Medindia
