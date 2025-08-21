CRISPR Could Tackle AMR and Provide Cures for Chronic Viruses

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microbes evolve to survive drugs, making infections harder to treat.

CRISPR Programs Target HIV, HSV, and Drug-Resistant E. coli



‘What if we could fight #superbugs with their own genetic weapons? #CRISPR-based therapeutics, inspired by a bacterial immune system, are emerging as a potential game-changer against persistent infections and #antimicrobial_resistance.’

CRISPR Adoption Faces Delivery, Immune, and Regulatory Challenges

Advertisement

are emerging as a groundbreaking approach in the fight against infectious diseases,according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.Programs targeting pathogens such as HIV, herpes simplex virus (HSV), and drug-resistant Escherichia coli are advancing in clinical trials, signaling a transformative shift in the infectious disease landscape.GlobalData’s latest report, “CRISPR Gene Editing in Infectious Diseases: Market Overview,” highlights how programmable gene editing technologies are being harnessed to tackle long-standing unmet medical needs in both viral and bacterial infections. Companies at the forefront include Excision BioTherapeutics, BDGene Therapeutics, Locus Biosciences, and SNIPR Biome.Abigail Harris, Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData, said, “CRISPR-based therapies are particularly promising for targeting latent viral reservoirs that evade traditional antivirals. Excision’s EBT-101, which removes integrated HIV DNA from infected cells, is the first CRISPR-based therapeutic of its kind to enter human trials for HIV and represents a major milestone in gene editing.”The report also emphasizes the potential of CRISPR-enhanced phage therapy in combating AMR. Companies such as Locus Biosciences and SNIPR Biome are developing engineered bacteriophages that selectively eliminate antibiotic-resistant E. coli, with Phase I/II trials already underway.Harris added, “While early trial results are encouraging, key opinion leaders highlight delivery challenges, immune responses, and regulatory uncertainty as major hurdles to widespread adoption. New delivery platforms, such asRegulatory agencies, including the FDA and EMA, are evolving frameworks to address the unique risks and opportunities of CRISPR-based platforms. Experts underscore the need for streamlined, platform-based approval pathways to accelerate development, particularly for viral diseases prone to mutation.“Despite current challenges, CRISPR-based therapeutics hold the potential to shift the treatment paradigm for some of the most persistent infections worldwide,” Harris concluded. “As more data emerges from clinical trials, gene-editing approaches in infectious diseases are expected to gain momentum, investment, and regulatory support.”Source-Medindia