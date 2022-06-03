Cricket Icon Shane Warne Dies

Shane Keith Warne — Australia cricket legend dies on March 04, 2022, at the age of 52 years in Thailand.
The greatest leg-spinner of all time had made his debut in 1992, with 145 Tests being played for Australia, and 708 wickets with his leg spin. Shane affectionately portrayed as 'Warnie' is credited with the single-handed art of leg-spin in the early 1990s.
The cricket legend has also fetched the World Cup for his nation in 1999 and has been part of five Ashes-winning teams during his career.
"They were going to have a drink at 5pm or go and meet someone to go out and have a drink at 5pm, and Neo knocked on his door at 5.15 because Warnie is always on time" says the legend's long-time friend and manager James Erskine.
"And he went in there and said 'come on, you're going to be late' and then realised something was wrong." Warne was given CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) followed by mouth to mouth for 20 minutes and then taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was suspected to have had a heart attack.
"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate," Warne had condoled the demise of another Australian cricket, his fellow great, Rod Marsh in a tweet before his demise.
State funeral by Victoria has also been offered to the legend's family.
Source: Medindia