About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Cresomycin: A New Hope Against Multi-Resistant Bacteria

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Feb 16 2024 12:09 PM

Cresomycin: A New Hope Against Multi-Resistant Bacteria
Antibiotics typically focus on the bacterial ribosome, prompting the bacteria to undergo ribosomal modifications as a defense mechanism, ultimately developing resistance and rendering the antibiotics ineffective. However, Cresomycin, a recently developed synthetic antibiotic molecule, enhances its binding to the evolving bacterial ribosome, showcasing remarkable efficacy against diverse forms of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
These findings were revealed in a new study published in Science Journal (1 Trusted Source
An antibiotic preorganized for ribosomal binding overcomes antimicrobial resistance

Go to source).

Revolutionary Cresomycin Targets Evolving Antimicrobial Resistance

The emergence and widespread distribution of bacteria broadly resistant to approved antibiotics raises serious global public health concerns. Given the growing rate of deaths attributable to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) worldwide, it’s evident the pace of discovery and development of antibiotics effective against AMR has not kept up with the need.

Quiz on Antibiotics
Quiz on Antibiotics
Your doctor may suggest antibiotics at the first sight of an infection, but how much do you really know about these wonder drugs? Test yourself. ...
Many small-molecule antibiotics, like clindamycin, target the bacterial ribosome. As a result, bacterial evolution has produced many corresponding ribosome modifications that confer resistance by reducing the binding affinity of these antibiotic molecules.

One way to overcome this challenge and design an antibiotic that responds to the evolutionarily diverse forms of antimicrobial resistance that render modern antibiotics ineffective is to design an antibiotic molecule with a preorganized structure for optimal ribosomal binding.

Using insights from the structural analysis of antibiotics bound to ribosomes of diverse bacterial species, Kelvin Wu and colleagues developed a novel conformally restricted antibiotic molecule they call cresomycin, which adopts the exact conformation needed for ribosomal binding. Wu et al. confirmed the expected binding mode using various computational, structural, and biochemical approaches.

Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern that has reached gigantic proportions. Antibiotic resistance is a change that occurs in bacteria when they are exposed to antibiotics used to treat infections caused by them. This change makes ...
Moreover, the authors show that cresomycin potentially inhibits Gram-negative and -positive bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains of Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa both in vitro and in a mouse infection model.

“We do not suggest that CRM is fully optimized for inhibition of the bacterial ribosome, for in view of the innumerable macrobicyclic structural and substantial variants that can be conceived by have not yet been explored, that would be statistically improbable,” write Wu et al.

Advertisement
Antibiotics - Use and Abuse
Antibiotics - Use and Abuse
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
“Although that is perhaps a daunting consideration, we believe that our findings portend favorably for the future discovery of antibacterial agents broadly effective against AMR.”

Reference:
  1. An antibiotic preorganized for ribosomal binding overcomes antimicrobial resistance - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adk8013)

Source-Eurekalert
Drug Resistance – Antibiotic or Antimicrobial Resistance
Drug Resistance – Antibiotic or Antimicrobial Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X