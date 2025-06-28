About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Credit Card-Sized Device to Tackle TB-HIV Co-infection

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 28 2025 6:53 PM

TB is the top concern for HIV patients worldwide—we must treat and eliminate the bacteria, latent or not.

Current TB tests often miss the disease in people with HIV, as HIV weakens the immune response needed for detection. With over 2 billion latent TB cases globally, HIV can trigger reactivation, making TB contagious and deadly. TB remains the top cause of death among people with HIV worldwide. ()
Researchers at Tulane University have created a groundbreaking handheld test that boosts tuberculosis detection in people with HIV, as reported in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Inspired by a chemical reaction found in beetles, the device operates without electricity, offering a vital solution to a long-standing challenge in diagnosing the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.

ASTRA: A Credit Card-Sized Device for High-Accuracy TB Detection

Dubbed the ASTRA (Antigen-Specific T-cell Response Assay), the credit card-sized device requires only a drop of blood to provide same day diagnoses without need for a laboratory or trained staff. When tested against the traditional IGRA blood test (Interferon-Gamma Release Assay), the ASTRA detected TB in HIV-infected individuals with 87% specificity compared to IGRA’s 60%, while also outperforming in detection of TB without HIV co-infection.

“The goal was to develop a TB test that could be taken anywhere and provide quicker, more accurate results for anybody,” said senior author Tony Hu, PhD, Weatherhead Presidential Chair in Biotechnology Innovation at Tulane University and director of the Tulane Center for Cellular & Molecular Diagnostics. “Current tests such as the IGRA are cost-prohibitive or require access to facilities that resource-limited communities don’t have. If we are going to eliminate TB, we have to diagnose and treat as many infection cases as possible.”

Added Bo Ning, lead author and assistant professor of biochemistry at Tulane University School of Medicine: “If your community has an immunocompromised population, someone may have latent TB. This can help block the spread of TB and ensure that no one slips through the cracks.”

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
To create a test that would not be stymied by HIV, the researchers identified two new biomarkers that could detect TB without relying on the immune cells susceptible to the virus.

Bombardier Beetle Inspires Electricity-Free TB Test

After adding a drop of blood to the device, it must incubate for 4 hours to allow a preloaded reagent to stimulate a response from the immune cells. The reagent acts as a “wanted poster” asking if they’ve seen tuberculosis bacteria before.

To avoid the use of electricity, the researchers looked to an unlikely source for inspiration: the bombardier beetle. When threatened, these large insects combine two chemicals, and the resulting reaction produces a forceful spray. Similarly, two chemicals in the ASTRA are combined to propel the sample across a chip for final analysis and diagnosis.

The new device delivers results in about 4 hours, compared to the IGRA, which takes 24 hours, and a common TB skin test, which can take between two and three days for a diagnosis.

The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
The ASTRA’s performance was validated using samples collected from a cohort in Eswatini, a country with high TB incidence and the highest reported HIV prevalence (27.3%) worldwide.

Increasing testing accuracy, access and speed is even more vital as TB resistance to drugs grows more robust, Hu said.

Reference:
  1. Self-powered rapid antigen-specific T-cell response assay for Mycobacterium tuberculosis infections - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01441-5)
Source-Eurekalert

