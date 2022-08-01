Creative Books That Foster Inspiring Ideas Among College Students

Advertisement

The book examines how writing instruction, scholarship, and program administration can bring STEM and the humanities together in creative and beneficial ways.This exercise thereby allows the students to examine how representation in children's books, combined with social class, race, and access, can limit society's vision of who can succeed in STEM fields.says Tamara Pearson, then associate director of school and community engagement at the Center for Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing at Georgia Tech, who co-authored the chapter and organized the readings to young students.Source: Medindia