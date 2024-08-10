Craving Control: New Findings on Hunger and Pleasure

People eat for two reasons: hunger or pleasure. Although feeding oneself out of hunger is essential for existence, eating for pleasure can hasten the development of
Distinct basal forebrain-originated neural circuits promote homoeostatic feeding and suppress hedonic feeding in male mice.
Balancing Hunger and PleasurePrevious studies have highlighted the role of neurons identified by the GABAergic proenkephalin (Penk) marker, an endogenous opioid hormone, on feeding and
The researchers investigated the mechanism mediating these opposite effects. They discovered that DBB-Penk neurons project into two different brain areas, one regulates hunger-driven feeding and the other controls pleasure-driven eating.
Neurons Activated During Cravings“A subset of DBB-Penk neurons that projects to the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus is preferentially activated upon food presentation during fasting periods, facilitating hunger-driven feeding,” Xu said. “On the other hand, a separate subset of DBB-Penk neurons that projects to a different brain region, the lateral hypothalamus, is preferentially activated when detecting high-fat, high-sugar (HFHS) foods and inhibits their consumption. This is the first study to show a neural circuit that is activated by a reward, HFHS, but leads to terminating instead of continuing the pleasurable activity.”
Strikingly, mice in which the entire DBB-Penk population had been eliminated when given free choice of chow and HFHS diets, reduced consumption of chow but increased intake of the HFHS diet, resulting in accelerated development of obesity and metabolic disturbances.
