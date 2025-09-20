About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Cracking the Immune Code of Childhood Germ Cell Tumors

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 20 2025 5:44 PM

Researchers uncover how the immune system interacts with childhood germ cell tumors, opening new treatment possibilities.

Cracking the Immune Code of Childhood Germ Cell Tumors
Germ cell tumors (GCTs) are rare cancers in children, making up only 3% of childhood cancers. They may develop in the ovaries, testes, or even in the brain. Regular therapies, such as surgery and chemotherapy, are effective with many children; however, some tumors are resistant to treatment, and the side effects of treatment are long-term. In an effort to develop more effective treatment strategies, researchers are now investigating how the immune system interacts with these tumors (1 Trusted Source
Severe pregnancy sickness raises risk of mental health conditions by over 50%

Go to source).

Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Different Tumors, Different Immune Environments

Not all childhood GCTs behave the same way. Each type has its own “immune fingerprint”:
  • Dysgerminomas (mostly ovarian tumors) contain plenty of active immune cells that can target the tumor, whereas the tumor counters this attack by expressing immune brakes like CTLA4, TIGIT, and IDO1 to evade the immune system.
  • Yolk sac tumors (YSTs)drain the immune cells, i.e., the body's defenses are weary and cannot fight. There are other molecules, such as CD24 and PVR, that assist these tumors in concealing themselves.
  • Embryonal carcinoma (EC) is also high in CD24, and this contributes to the tumor surviving chemotherapy.
  • Brain (CNS) mixed tumors showed fewer immune signals, possibly because of their mixed cell type.



Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood cancer ranks fourth in the list of top seven cancers in India: Interview with Mrs. Poonam Bagai, CanKids, an NGO dedicated to change for childhood cancer.

Finding New Treatment Targets

By studying these tumors’ genes, researchers found ways to potentially improve treatments.
  • Dysgerminomas could respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors, drugs that release the brakes on the immune system.
  • YSTs and ECs might be treated by targeting CD24, which could make chemotherapy work better.
  • PVR in YSTs may be another target to help immune cells attack the tumor.



Experts Say Blood Cancer Most Common Among Children
Experts Say Blood Cancer Most Common Among Children
On Childhood Cancer Awareness Day experts revealed the threat of cancer is rising globally among children too. Blood cancer is the most cancer among children.

Kids vs Adults Tumor: What’s Similar and What’s Different

When tumors from children and adults were compared, it was shown that several immune escape pathways, such as IDO1 and CD24, are present in both populations and also help cancers avoid detection by the immune system. Other molecules, including CTLA4 and PVR, however, vary depending on the tumor variety and the child's age. This suggests that effective treatments may need to be tailored specifically for children, taking into account these age- and tumor-specific differences.


International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is celebrated annually on the 15th of February to raise awareness about childhood cancer and improve its management.

A Step Toward Smarter Childhood Cancer Treatments

This research shows that childhood GCTs aren’t all the same. Some have methods to conceal, while others are already prepared for the immune system to strike. Understanding these differences can help doctors create personalized, smarter treatments that may work better and cause fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy.

Future studies and clinical trials in children are needed to test these ideas, but this work opens the door to safer, more effective treatments for kids with germ cell tumors.

References:
  1. Immune profiling of pediatric germ cell tumors identifies key cell populations and novel therapeutic targets - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1579948/full

    Source-Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All