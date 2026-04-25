Cracking the Code on Genetic Pain Disorders and Epilepsy

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Scientists found a ‘lock’ in our #nerves that misfits the drug, making it fail for #epilepsy and pain. The discovery helps physicians pick the right ‘key’ for you, offering new relief for #paindisorders and #developmentaldelays. #chronicpain #neuropathy #centralnervoussystem #pharmacology #molecularbiology #neuroscience #clinicalinnovation