medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

CPAP Machine Promotes Weight Loss in Dieting Obese Adults With Sleep Apnea

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 24, 2019 at 11:24 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dieting obese people who have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) could lose weight more effectively if they treat their sleep disorder with an overnight CPAP or continuous positive airway pressure machine. The study results are presented at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans.
CPAP Machine Promotes Weight Loss in Dieting Obese Adults With Sleep Apnea
CPAP Machine Promotes Weight Loss in Dieting Obese Adults With Sleep Apnea

"Some people may think if they lost weight, they may not need the CPAP machine," said lead investigator Yuanjie Mao, M.D., Ph.D., an endocrinology fellow physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), in Little Rock, Ark. "However, our study finds the opposite for people with obesity and OSA who try to lose weight by restricting calories: CPAP treatment can actually result in more weight loss."

OSA, most often caused by obesity in adults, is a common sleep disturbance in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. Wearing a CPAP mask during sleep is the first-line treatment of OSA and is widely recommended with weight loss for patients with obesity, despite a lack of scientific evidence to support this strategy, Mao said.

To test the effect of CPAP therapy on weight loss, Mao and his co-workers evaluated the medical records of 501 adults, all with obesity, treated in a UAMS weight loss clinic from January 2014 through August 2017. All patients underwent an intensive 16-week program that included eating a very-low-calorie diet of 800 calories a day, as well as exercise programs, weekly individual counseling and cognitive behavioral therapy. Of the 300 patients eligible for the study, the researchers divided them into three groups based on their self-reported OSA symptoms.

A total of 89 patients reported no symptoms of OSA and therefore had no OSA treatment. Another 164 patients had OSA symptoms but did not receive a CPAP machine, whereas 47 patients had OSA symptoms and received treatment with a CPAP machine. Because not all the patients had a sleep study, the researchers could not determine their OSA severity, said senior investigator Peter Goulden, M.D., F.R.C.P., an endocrinologist at UAMS.

Among patients with self-reported OSA symptoms, those who received concurrent CPAP treatment lost an average of 5.7 pounds more in four months than patients who did not treat their sleep apnea, Mao reported. In total, the CPAP-treated group lost more than 26.7 pounds on average versus almost 21 pounds for patients who did not treat their OSA symptoms using CPAP. The group without OSA symptoms lost approximately 19 pounds over 16 weeks.

When the researchers adjusted their statistical analyses for patients' beginning weight, age and sex, they still found a correlation between CPAP treatment and absolute weight loss, Mao said.

He suggested that sleep quality and underlying neuroendocrine changes might explain their results. CPAP treatment can enhance sleep quality, and some research shows that good sleep quality may improve weight control.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Obesity Snoring The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Sleep Disorder Mediterranean Diet Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Anorexia Nervosa 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons

Health Benefits of Beans

Psychological Defense Mechanisms
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive