CoWIN to Open for Registration on March 1
CoWIN, the COVID vaccination portal is set to open for registration on March 1st. "Senior citizens and people above 45 with comorbidities will be allowed to self register via the portal or app only on Monday," informed an official from Union Health Ministry.

The ongoing vaccination drive will now reach around 27 crore people who are on the list of priority for vaccination after healthcare and frontline workers.

Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).


States are also given the freedom to use all Private Hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes as CVCs.

In the case of self-registration, the CoWIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centres declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as Open Slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

However, such details pertaining to slots and availability of centres are yet to be worked out. A meeting of private hospitals with their state health secretaries is scheduled on Sunday 11 a.m. where they will be told the further modalities, the ministry official added.

Besides, all beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, i.e. through online registration or mobilisation through on-site registration are advised to carry the following for verification at the time of vaccination - Aadhaar Card; Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC); and Certificate of comorbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years.

An official will be present at the Vaccination Centre for verification of employment credentials and COVID duties for those who do walk in for on-site registration.

Source: IANS

