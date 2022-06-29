Covovax Approved for Kids Aged 7 to 11 Years

Covovax, the Pune-based Serum Institute's Covid vaccine, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children aged 7 to 11 years.
The source said that SII's Covovax vaccine has been approved for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject with certain conditions.
On June 24, the DCGI's Subject Expert Committee had recommended emergency use authorization to Covovax vaccine for use in children aged 7-11.
The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.
