Covovax Approved for Kids Aged 7 to 11 Years

by Hannah Joy on June 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM
Covovax, the Pune-based Serum Institute's Covid vaccine, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children aged 7 to 11 years.

The source said that SII's Covovax vaccine has been approved for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject with certain conditions.

Serum Institute

Serum Institute's Covovax to be Launched in Sep


Serum Institute's second COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be launched in September, said officials. Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with Novavax and Serum Institute of India.
On June 24, the DCGI's Subject Expert Committee had recommended emergency use authorization to Covovax vaccine for use in children aged 7-11.

As per the source, the DCGI has also approved India's first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 manufactured by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above.

The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.



Source: IANS
COVID Vaccine Covovax for Children in Jan-Feb

COVID Vaccine Covovax for Children in Jan-Feb


The CEO of Serum Institute of India hopes that another COVID vaccine that is being developed by the Institute may be launched in October for adults and for children by January-February next year.
SII to Start Covovax Trial in Kids in July

SII to Start Covovax Trial in Kids in July


The manufacturing of Novavax's protein-based vaccine Covovax has been started by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).
Two New Covid Vaccines and 1 Anti-Viral Drug Approved by CDSCO

Two New Covid Vaccines and 1 Anti-Viral Drug Approved by CDSCO


Omicron variant cases are rising in the country and two new Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).
