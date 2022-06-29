Covovax Approved for Kids Aged 7 to 11 Years

Covovax, the Pune-based Serum Institute's Covid vaccine, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children aged 7 to 11 years. The source said that SII's Covovax vaccine has been approved for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject with certain conditions.

‘In December 2021, Covovax was approved for emergency use in adults and in the 12 to 17 years age group.’

As per the source, the DCGI has also approved India's first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 manufactured by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above.



The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.







Source: IANS

On June 24, the DCGI's Subject Expert Committee had recommended emergency use authorization to Covovax vaccine for use in children aged 7-11.