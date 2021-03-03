COVID Variant Detected in Brazil More Contagious

The coronavirus variant first detected in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas is twice as contagious and capable of re-infection, stated a new study.



The Sao Paulo Research Foundation said on Tuesday that the scientific research group was coordinated by Ester Sabino, an expert on infectious diseases at the University of Sao Paulo, and Nuno Faria, a researcher at Oxford University, reports Xinhua news agency.

‘Brazil has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, and the third-largest caseload, after the US and India.’





Sabino said the message from the data is that even people who have already had the disease should continue to be cautious.



So far, 10,587,001 people in Brazil have tested positive for the virus and 255,720 people have died.



Source: IANS In just seven weeks, the variant became more prevalent in the region, according to researchers at the Brazil-UK Center for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics and Epidemiology.Sabino said the message from the data is that even people who have already had the disease should continue to be cautious.So far, 10,587,001 people in Brazil have tested positive for the virus and 255,720 people have died.Source: IANS

The virus variant was initially detected in November 2020 in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state.