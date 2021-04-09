by Colleen Fleiss on  September 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID Vaccines in UK: Not Recommended For 12-15 Yr Olds
COVID vaccination is not recommended for healthy children aged between 12 and 15 in the United Kingdom.

The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) provided the assessment on Friday, saying the jabs should not be recommended to those in this age group on health grounds alone, but the body has advised the government to look at "wider issues" including the impact of the virus on schooling, Xinhua news agency reported.

As children are at such low risk from the virus, the JCVI decided that vaccination would offer only "marginal gain" and, therefore there was "insufficient" evidence to offer mass vaccination to this age group.


However, children aged 12 to 15 with blood cancer, sickle cell disease, type 1 diabetes, congenital heart disease, poorly-controlled asthma and other serious respiratory conditions, should be offered a vaccine, the JCVI advised.

The advisory body has already announced the most at-risk children in this age bracket who have underlying health conditions, including chronic major heart, lung, kidney, liver and neurological conditions, should have the jabs.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that a group of 150,000 children with conditions such as severe neurodisabilities, Down's syndrome and severely weakened immune systems, as well as those living with vulnerable adults are already eligible for the vaccine.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the chief medical officers in the UK's four nations will provide further advice on the vaccination of young people in this age group following the assessment provided by the JCVI.

The independent medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has approved the Pfizer and Moderna jabs for those aged 12 and over after they met strict standards of safety and effectiveness.

More than 88 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 per cent are fully inoculated.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
‘Super Vaccine’ To Fight Against SARS-CoV-2 Mutants
A new super-vaccine of mRNA origin that could fight against SARS-CoV-2 mutants is likely to begin human trials next year.
READ MORE
Who Should be Prioritized for Covid-19 Vaccination?
Prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines can save lives and reduce the spread of infection. Prioritization has benefits because people differ in at least two key ways - their risk of infection and the likelihood of serious consequences from infection
READ MORE
Google Search and Google Maps to Provide More Information on Covid Vaccine
Google to provide more information on the availability of Covid vaccines and appointments. Also, Google plans to continue its partnership with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centers across India.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome