About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID Vaccines Destroyed Over Fears of Blood Clot Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on February 27, 2022 at 9:02 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID Vaccines Destroyed Over Fears of Blood Clot Risk

In the United Kingdom, about 4.7 million COVID vaccine doses were wasted amid concerns of over blood clot risk, revealed sources.

According to the National Audit Office (NAO), this included about 1.9 million AstraZeneca shots that ended up in the bins, BBC reported.

Advertisement


The NAO, which scrutinizes spending of public money, said the wastage is far lower than projected for the country's most ambitious vaccination programme ever.

Experts had assumed 20 percent of stocks might not be used, because of handling and storage problems or expiry dates.

The NAO said the vaccine programme met "stretching and unprecedented targets" to save lives.
Advertisement

But it was left with too many expiring AstraZeneca doses, after experts recommended that people under 40 should preferably be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, to avoid a rare but possible link to blood clots.

"The vaccine programme has been successful in getting early access to what were brand new vaccines, securing supply of them, and administering them to a large proportion of the population at unprecedented speed," Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, was quoted as saying.

"The programme must now redouble its efforts to reach those who are not yet vaccinated, while also considering what a more sustainable model will involve as it moves out of its emergency phase," he added.

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was developed in collaboration with Oxford University and rolled out in less than 12 months in the UK. It was celebrated as a UK success story and billed as "Britain's gift to the world".

But fears over the links to blood clots led several countries, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland, and Thailand, to pause their use of the vaccine.

Doubts cast by several scientists and politicians alike over the efficacy of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Oxford University "probably killed hundreds of thousands of people", Prof John Bell, an Oxford scientist who worked on the jab, told a BBC Two documentary, early this month.

"I think bad behavior from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people -- and they cannot be proud of that," Bell said

"They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world," he added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Experts Say Bird Flu Unlikely to Spread in India
Nearly 19 Lakh Indian Kids Lost Parent Or Caregiver Due To P... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Anticoagulants von Willebrand Disease Deep Vein Thrombosis Pulmonary Embolism Hemophilia Vaccination for Children Blood Clots Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
Blood Clots
Blood Clots
An abnormal blood clot forms when there is damage to the lining of an artery or stagnation of blood ...
How to Help Find Blood Clots Using Artificial Intelligence?
How to Help Find Blood Clots Using Artificial Intelligence?
A pilot study suggests that new machine learning algorithm combining electrocardiogram (EKG) and ......
New Imaging Strategy Detects Dangerous Blood Clots
New Imaging Strategy Detects Dangerous Blood Clots
A new targeted contrast agent to detect and image blood clots non-invasively has been developed. ......
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via ......
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis
A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DV...
Hemophilia
Hemophilia
Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families....
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...
von Willebrand Disease
von Willebrand Disease
von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)