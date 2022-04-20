About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID Vaccine Protects Kids and Teens from Severe Infection

by Angela Mohan on April 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID Vaccine Protects Kids and Teens from Severe Infection

Vaccination with a primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in children ages 5-11 years by two-thirds during the Omicron period, as per the results of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Among adolescents ages, 12-18 years who were vaccinated with a primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, protection against COVID-19-associated hospitalization during the Omicron period was lower than during the Delta period, similar to what has been previously shown among adults

.

Advertisement


Levels of protection against critical COVID-19 requiring life-supporting interventions remained high in vaccinated adolescents during both the Delta and the Omicron periods.

"Our study results are reassuring that COVID-19 vaccination in eligible children and adolescents continue to protect against the most severe outcomes associated with COVID-19, regardless of variant type," said study co-author Bria Coates, MD, critical care physician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Advertisement

"It is difficult to predict whether the vaccine will be as effective against the current subvariant of Omicron, but most likely the level of protection would be similar. Our results reinforce the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, including receiving a booster dose for those ages 12 years and older, to protect against critical illness."

During the Omicron period (December 19, 2021-February 17, 2022), vaccination reduced the risk of COVID-19-associated hospitalization by 68 percent in children ages 5-11 years.

Vaccine effectiveness against any type of COVID-19-associated hospitalization in adolescents ages 12-18 years who received a primary series declined from 92 percent during the Delta (July 1, 2021-December 18, 2021) period to 40 percent during the Omicron period.

Protection against COVID-19 requiring life-supporting interventions remained high for adolescents during Delta (96 percent) and Omicron (79 percent).

Due to the low numbers of hospitalized children ages 5-11 years in the study, researchers could not analyze vaccine effectiveness by disease severity for this age group but will continue to monitor as these data are collected. Data in this age group was not available for the Delta period, since younger children were not eligible for the vaccine at that time.

Protection against hospitalization in adolescents during the Delta period remained consistent for more than 6 months after receipt of a primary series. Levels of protection during Omicron, although lower, also stayed consistent over time after completing the primary series.

"This consistency in vaccine effectiveness during each variant suggests that the decline in protection among adolescents between the Delta and Omicron periods might be because the Omicron variant is more likely to escape control by the immune system, rather than waning immunity since vaccination," said Dr. Coates, who also is the Crown Family Research Scholar in Developmental Biology. "However, more data are needed to answer this question."

The study was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Flu Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Recommended Reading
Covid-19 Cases Rising Among Children in India: Here's Why
Covid-19 Cases Rising Among Children in India: Here's Why
Children need to wash their hands with soap and water or with the alcohol-based sanitizers in ......
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enh...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Diaphragmatic Hernia Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Post-Nasal Drip Blood Pressure Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE