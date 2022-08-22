About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID Vaccine Awareness Drive to Be Held in Tamil Nadu

by Hannah Joy on August 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID Vaccine Awareness Drive to Be Held in Tamil Nadu

A major awareness blitz is being planned by the Tamil Nadu health department to help people understand the need to take precautionary vaccines against COVID-19 after the first and second doses.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Public health department told IANS that the awareness drive will be conducted by roping in leading movie and TV stars of Tamil film industry. It may be noted that during the commencement of the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu, people were reluctant to take the jab and most of these initial hiccups were overcome by awareness using film and TV stars.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


COVID Vaccine Awareness Drive in Tamil Nadu

According to the state public health department, only 12.7 percent of eligible people in Tamil Nadu have taken the precautionary vaccine in the state. The department is worried that with COVID continuing to raise its fangs in the state, people not taking a precautionary dose of vaccine could add to the spread.

The department is particularly worried about the health status of high-risk people, including senior citizens with comorbidities.

The state public health department said that of the 4,05,63,607 people who are eligible for the booster dose as on August 20, a total of 51,69,621 people have inoculated themselves. This is roughly 12.74 percent of the eligible population.
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021

Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021


With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and protective approach as we badge the global phase of the Post-COVID period.
Advertisement

A senior official with the state public health department told IANS that even though the impact of COVID -19 on most people is now mild, the long-term complications associated with the disease have still not been fathomed and hence the need for booster dose for all citizens who are eligible.

Doctors said that long-term complications include cardiac and respiratory problems for those affected by COVID-19.

Dr. Suchithra Menon, a virologist with a leading Medical college at Madurai while speaking to IANS said, "It is almost certain that COVID-19 virus will be around for several years from now on and hence the booster doses are a necessity for people not to fall prey to the disease that may lead to long-term complications in health."

She said that following COVID appropriate behavior, including wearing masks, safe distancing and regular sanitization of hands are the other major factors that should be regularly adopted in life to prevent further COVID spread.

People, who are affected with HIV, Tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes, are at risk of contracting the disease again, and hence the department of Public health is in the process of increasing awareness among the people on the need to vaccinate themselves.

Doctors also said that the health department was also planning to rope in the services of youth for conducting door-to-door awareness regarding the necessity of a booster or precautionary dose of the COVID vaccine to prevent the further spread of the disease.



Source: IANS
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement

Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety

Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety


Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental health can help prepare parents deal with their child''s anxiety.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID ToesCOVID Toes
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Vaccination for ChildrenVaccination for Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 COVID Toes 

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Diaphragmatic Hernia Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Drug - Food Interactions Drug Side Effects Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close