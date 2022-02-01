COVID Vaccination Camps for Children Set to be Inaugurated by M.K. Stalin

Advertisement

According to the statement, the health department has joined hands with the education department to open the camps in schools, so that children are not required to travel to distant places to take the jab.There are around 33.46 lakh eligible children in the age group of 15-18 in the state.Registration in the CoWIN portal for vaccination can be done using the Aadhar card, school ID, or the class 10 registration number, the health department said.The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued guidelines to the deputy directors of health services in all districts on the vaccination camps at schools.Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, T.S. Selvavinayagam in a statement said that a teacher in each school will be appointed as liaison officer and he or she will coordinate with the Deputy Director of Health Services in each district collectorate.The health department said that the Deputy Directors have directed Block level medical officers to prepare a micro plan to enlist students from government, aided schools, and private schools, who are born on or before 2007.The medical officers will also be responsible to download the list of beneficiaries in their respective blocks from the CoWIN portal and forwarding it to the respective school authorities.Source: IANS