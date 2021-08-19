Covid Testing in India Touches 50 Crore-mark, Says ICMR

‘On July 21, India had tested 45 crore Covid samples, which touched the 50-crore mark on August 18.’

Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, said, "We have seen that exponential increase in testing leads to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases. This testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing the strategy of 5T approach -- Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology -- efficiently, which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic."Further, enhanced production of diagnostic kits has made India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), which has resulted in reduction of cost and improved availability of testing kits."According to a statement issued by the apex Covid body, "ICMR's concerted efforts towards augmenting and diversifying testing prepared the infrastructure which made it possible to deliver on India's increased testing requirements in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19."Even now, mass testing is on in areas showing high positivity rates. Several advancements have been made towards reducing the turnaround time of tests. ICMR has been further enhancing the Covid testing capability across the country by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits."The total number of testing laboratories has reached 2,876, including 1,322 dedicated government facilities and 1,554 private labs.Source: IANS