by Colleen Fleiss on  August 19, 2021 at 11:02 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid Testing in India Touches 50 Crore-mark, Says ICMR
India has conducted 50 crore Covid-19 tests across the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body at the forefront of formulating Covid testing protocols in India.

With an average daily testing of more than 17 lakh in August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country till date, achieving the milestone of last 10 crore tests in just 55 days.

This has been enabled by rapidly increasing the testing infrastructure and capacity across the country.


Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, said, "We have seen that exponential increase in testing leads to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases. This testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing the strategy of 5T approach -- Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology -- efficiently, which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic.

"Further, enhanced production of diagnostic kits has made India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), which has resulted in reduction of cost and improved availability of testing kits."

According to a statement issued by the apex Covid body, "ICMR's concerted efforts towards augmenting and diversifying testing prepared the infrastructure which made it possible to deliver on India's increased testing requirements in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.

"Even now, mass testing is on in areas showing high positivity rates. Several advancements have been made towards reducing the turnaround time of tests. ICMR has been further enhancing the Covid testing capability across the country by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits."

The total number of testing laboratories has reached 2,876, including 1,322 dedicated government facilities and 1,554 private labs.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Associated With Problems in Thinking, Attention
Link between deficits in overall cognitive performance and severity of respiratory symptoms experienced during COVID-19 infection identified. These are 'long COVID' effects that are to be followed up over time.
READ MORE
First Woman to Suffer Brain Inflammation After Mild Covid-19 Infection
Young and healthy 26-year-old woman suffered brain inflammation called CNS lymphocytic vasculitis after mild COVID-19 infection and underwent a series of corticosteroid-based treatments. After six months, the lesions decreased and no new lesions had ...
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Green FungusPost-COVID Syndrome