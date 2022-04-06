About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID Tally in Delhi Rises to 405

by Colleen Fleiss on June 4, 2022 at 11:44 PM
COVID Tally in Delhi Rises to 405

Delhi reported an increase in fresh COVID cases at 405, while there was no new death for the second day in a row, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 2.07 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 1,467.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization


Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
With 384 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,80,708. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 994.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,08,387, while the death toll continues at 26,212.

A total of 19,562 new tests -- 13,109 RT-PCR and 6,453 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,05,958, while 19,634 vaccines were administered - 2,602 first doses, 7,336 second doses, and 9,696 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,12,444, according to the health bulletin.

Source: IANS
Green Fungus

Green Fungus


Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression


Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
