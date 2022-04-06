COVID Tally in Delhi Rises to 405

Delhi reported an increase in fresh COVID cases at 405, while there was no new death for the second day in a row, as per the state government health bulletin. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 2.07 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 1,467.

‘The number of Covid containment zones stand at 255 in the city.’

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,08,387, while the death toll continues at 26,212.



A total of 19,562 new tests -- 13,109 RT-PCR and 6,453 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,05,958, while 19,634 vaccines were administered - 2,602 first doses, 7,336 second doses, and 9,696 precaution doses.



The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,12,444, according to the health bulletin.



With 384 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,80,708. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 994.