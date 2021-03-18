by Colleen Fleiss on  March 18, 2021 at 9:43 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID Strains Spreading Rapidly In Canada, Say Health Authorities
Across Canada, COVID-19 variants have started to spread quickly as some provinces have eased restrictions after cases began to fall last month, according to health authorities.

The "variants of concern" now include 3,777 B.1.1.7, 238 B.1.351, and 71 P.1 strains, according to the update.

Some 1,131 and 1,028 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant were reported in Ontario and Alberta, respectively, while British Columbia confirmed 921 cases of this variant which is believed to be 35 per cent to 40 per cent more contagious.


Meanwhile, the country reported a total of 918,262 cases and 22,546 deaths.

Theresa Tam, the country's chief public health officer, said on Wednesday that average daily case counts are now on the rise, noting that national data show a seven-day average of 3,194 new cases starting March 10 and currently there are 31,517 active cases across the country.

Maintaining public health measures and individual precautions is crucial to reducing infection rates, and avoiding a rapid resurge and its severe outcomes, Tam tweeted.

Meanwhile, health experts have said it is time to take strict measures, considering Canadians had relaxed quite a bit after case numbers fell in early January.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
European Unioin Proposes Covid-19 Certificate to Increase Travel
European Commission proposed a Digital Green Certificate covering Covid-19 vaccination, testing and recovery, in a bid to reopen the European Union (EU) "in a safe, sustainable way.
READ MORE
Vaccine for New Covid-19 Variants may Take 6 to 9 Months
During this week's preliminary trials, it was revealed that Oxford-AstraZeneca jab provided little protection against mild to moderate infection, but not against severe disease and death.
READ MORE
UK Covid-19 Variant Spreading Rapidly Across U.S
New Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining in the country from recent surges, but health experts have warned that the new contagious strains may threaten to undo progress and lead to a resurgence.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Health Insurance - India