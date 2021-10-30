Covid Situation in Beijing Extremely Severe, Say Sources

Advertisement

The Beijing government on Friday urged the Universal Studios theme park to implement Covid-19 emergency management, after the Chinese capital reported nearly 30 confirmed cases in less than two weeks.Beijing's Haidian district will give nucleic acid tests on all students in primary and middle schools.Meanwhile, all teachers are also required to take the tests. Vaccination on students aged above three years old will begin starting from November 1.The China Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing announced closure for three days immediately from Saturday, with all scheduled performances and activities cancelled due to epidemic concerns.Xicheng district closed all movie theatres on Saturday until October 4.The Beijing Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that the epidemic situation in Beijing is extremely severe which requires high vigilance and strict measures, and in-door venues such as chess rooms have to suspend services.Source: IANS