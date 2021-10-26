About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID Self-test Kit Gets FDA Emergency Approval

by Colleen Fleiss on October 26, 2021 at 8:48 PM
The COVID-19 self-diagnostic kit developed by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion has received emergency approval from US drug authorities.

The product uses an antibody that specifically binds to the Covid-19 virus and detects infection within 15 minutes, Celltrion said.

It is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the Covid-19 virus.

Celltrion USA, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, will be responsible for the sales.

The self-test kit has also been granted approval for emergency use by other countries, including South Korea.

It is also used in several European countries,the report said.

Source: IANS
