COVID Self-test Kit Gets FDA Emergency Approval

The COVID-19 self-diagnostic kit developed by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion has received emergency approval from US drug authorities. The product uses an antibody that specifically binds to the Covid-19 virus and detects infection within 15 minutes, Celltrion said.

‘Celltrion DiaTrust Covid-19 Ag Home Test, co-developed by local healthcare business Humasis, received the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization approval, according to a company statement.’

Celltrion USA, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, will be responsible for the sales.



The self-test kit has also been granted approval for emergency use by other countries, including South Korea.



It is also used in several European countries,the report said.



Source: IANS

It is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the Covid-19 virus.