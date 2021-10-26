COVID Self-test Kit Gets FDA Emergency Approval

The COVID-19 self-diagnostic kit developed by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion has received emergency approval from US drug authorities.
The product uses an antibody that specifically binds to the Covid-19 virus and detects infection within 15 minutes, Celltrion said.
It is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the Covid-19 virus.
The self-test kit has also been granted approval for emergency use by other countries, including South Korea.
It is also used in several European countries,the report said.
Source: IANS