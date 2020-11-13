by Colleen Fleiss on  November 13, 2020 at 11:50 PM Coronavirus News
COVID Sample Tests in Andhra Cross 90 Lakh Mark
On Friday, Andhra Pradesh's COVID sample tests have reached 90,21,225, with 80,737 more tests in the past 24 hours, said health officials.

Per million population, AP has tested 1.68 lakh samples for the virus and has witnessed a positivity rate of 9.44 per cent.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections on Friday, 259, followed by Chittoor 225, Guntur and Krishna 202 each and West Godavari 188.


Among other places, Anantapur reported 105, Nellore 93, Visakhapatnam 80, Srikakulam 58, Prakasam 51, Kurnool 45, Kadapa 43 and Vizianagaram 42.

With the new additions, West Godavari's tally is inching towards the 90,000-mark while Kurnool's tally is close to 60,000.

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.2 lakh.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 6,847.

Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 805.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries everyday.

On a positive note, 2,178 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total recoveries to 8.24 lakh.

Of the 8.51 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 20,262.

Source: IANS

