About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID Reproduction Spike in Italy

by Colleen Fleiss on June 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID Reproduction Spike in Italy

In Italy, COVID-19 reproduction and hospitalizations are on the rise amid a fresh revival, according to government data.

The assessment came with the latest monitoring survey carried out by the country's National Health Institute (ISS) in the first half of June, reports Xinhua news agency.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement

Their report showed the average RT grew to 1.07 between June 1-14, above the pandemic threshold (RT 1), and up from 0.83 registered in the previous monitoring report related to the period from May 25 to June 7.

This was the first time the RT exceeded the value of 1 in over two and a half months, according to the institute.

The RT at 1 or above indicates that the virus is spreading, meaning that one infectious individual would averagely transmit the infection to more than one other person.

COVID by Numbers in Italy

The average bed occupancy registered on June 23 was 2.2% in intensive care units and 7.9% in normal Covid wards, against 1.9% and 6.7% on June 16, respectively.
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges


India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement

These occupancy rates were still "well below the critical threshold", Health Ministry Prevention Director Gianni Rezza said on Friday, and were not expected to put the public health system under pressure in the short term.

The ISS report also showed the incidence rose to 504 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the period between June 17-23 against 310 per 100,000 inhabitants registered in the previous week.

Some 12 Italian regions were classified as being "at moderate risk" (of pandemic growth) and another nine "at high risk".

Despite the growing statistics, Italy's health officials have no plan to introduce new restrictions, which are currently at the lowest level.

The Health Ministry registered 55,829 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, and 51 fatalities.



Source: IANS
Food Allergy Linked to Lower Risk of Covid-19 Infection

Food Allergy Linked to Lower Risk of Covid-19 Infection


Obesity and high body mass index (BMI) as associated with increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Advertisement

Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?

Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?


Three-dose mRNA regimen, be it heterologous and homologous, is found to be the most effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID ToesCOVID Toes
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 COVID Toes 

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Drug - Food Interactions Sanatogen Find a Hospital Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Indian Medical Journals How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE