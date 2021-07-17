COVID Recovery Rate in India Goes Past 97%

In India, with fresh coronavirus cases remaining below 40,000 over consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the country's recovery rate has now climbed to 97.31%.



In the past 24 hours, India reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases, which was even lower than Friday's when it was also below the 40,000-mark and lesser than discharged Covid patients from hospital in the same time-span.

‘According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID cases in India now stand at 4,24,025.



The Ministry on Friday said that the next 100-125 days will be critical in the fight against Covid-19.



"Fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for the fight against Covid in India," NITI Aayog member on health Dr V.K. Paul who is also a member of the centre's task force on fighting Covid said on Friday.



Several states have been cautiously easing restrictions after the second wave appeared to have waned.



The country is, however, preparing for the possibility of a third wave, the health ministry has stated during the Covid briefing on Friday.



The total number of samples tested up to July 16 is 44,20,21,954, including 19,98,715 samples tested on Friday.

Fatality due to pandemic was recorded at 560.