About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid Poo Test for Bats can Aid in Pandemic Monitoring

by Hannah Joy on May 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid Poo Test for Bats can Aid in Pandemic Monitoring

Covid-19 test for bats using fecal samples can help better understand how wild animals transmit viruses to other animals and humans.

The test, developed by researchers at Imperial College London, could be adapted for other mammals. This could help researchers understand the potential for wildlife to act as reservoirs of this and other risky viruses.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


The innovation, published in the journal Conservation Practice & Policy, may also help conservation efforts. Currently, bats that are in the care of people who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 must be isolated in case they have contracted the virus and until testing demonstrates they are free of the virus.

Presently, animals have to be handled to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 or other viruses via a swab or blood sample. The researchers believe the new poo test could be adapted to create a rapid, accurate and practical test for coronaviruses in a variety of settings - from individual animals in care to population testing.
Universal Covid Testing Helps HK Return to Normal

Universal Covid Testing Helps HK Return to Normal


Government called on residents to actively participate in the upcoming universal community testing of Covid-19 and expected that it will help Hong Kong return normal at an early date.
Advertisement

For example, they could sample the guano from bat caves or leavings from other mammals that may be in frequent contact with bat populations.

Risk of Human to Wildlife TransmissionM

The team's test protocol was trialed with several captive and around 250 wild bats as part of a larger study. They discovered none were positive for SARS-CoV-2, although some were positive for other coronaviruses.

"There is a growing need to understand the potential risk of human to wildlife transmission," said Scott Jones, from Department of Life Sciences at Imperial.

While SARS-CoV-2 and other similar viruses, including SARS-CoV-1 and MERS, are thought to have first arisen in bats, they appear to use an intermediate mammal host before they can be transmitted to humans (civets and camels for SARS-CoV-1 and MERS respectively).

This means many wild animals are potential reservoirs of viruses - SARS-CoV-2 has also been detected in animals ranging from house cats and dogs to deer and gorillas.

A simple fecal test could allow researchers to conduct study on wild populations more safely and efficiently

than using blood tests or swabbing, and identify the presence of any viruses of concern.

"Not only will our new testing protocol help bats, but it will also help humans by mitigating against spillover of SARS-CoV-2 to other wild animals. We designed it with the best interests of both the wildlife and their rehabilitators in mind, said Professor Vincent Savolainen, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial.



Source: IANS
New COVID Testing Kit

New COVID Testing Kit 'SENSIT' Shows 86-100% Specificity


SENSIT, the rapid COVID-19 Ag kit exhibits sensitivity and specificity of 86% and 100%, respectively and has a shelf life of 24 months.
Advertisement

Covid Testing in India Touches 50 Crore-mark, Says ICMR

Covid Testing in India Touches 50 Crore-mark, Says ICMR


India has conducted 50 crore Covid-19 tests across the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body at the forefront of formulating Covid testing protocols in India.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
View all
Recommended Reading
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of TransmissionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Oral Health And AIDSOral Health And AIDS
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Blood Pressure Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Indian Medical Journals Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE