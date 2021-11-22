COVID on Food Packaging Imported from Russia Detected in China

The four batches of food packaging (outer) imported from Russia were detected with coronavirus, revealed officials in China's border city Heihe in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Global Times reported.
Heihe conducted nucleic acid tests on the city's stock food imported from Russia on Saturday. Four types of the food tested positive, namely a Konti-brand chocolate-flavour wafer candy, Konti brand chocolate-flavour wafer biscuit, Konti-brand muskmelon-flavour soft sweet and a milk powder.
The Heihe government has reminded citizens who have these products at home to disinfect and seal them, and contact local centre for disease prevention and control (CDC) in time, the report said.
Source: IANS