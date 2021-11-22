About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID on Food Packaging Imported from Russia Detected in China

by Colleen Fleiss on November 22, 2021 at 10:35 PM
COVID on Food Packaging Imported from Russia Detected in China

The four batches of food packaging (outer) imported from Russia were detected with coronavirus, revealed officials in China's border city Heihe in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Global Times reported.

Heihe conducted nucleic acid tests on the city's stock food imported from Russia on Saturday. Four types of the food tested positive, namely a Konti-brand chocolate-flavour wafer candy, Konti brand chocolate-flavour wafer biscuit, Konti-brand muskmelon-flavour soft sweet and a milk powder.

The Heihe government has reminded citizens who have these products at home to disinfect and seal them, and contact local centre for disease prevention and control (CDC) in time, the report said.

Heihe health authority reported two new local confirmed cases in its Aihui district on Saturday. Including the two, Heilongjiang Province has found 275 local Covid-19 patients (273 confirmed cases and two silent carriers) in the latest round of virus outbreak since October 27.

Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
