COVID Infections Surge in UK

by Colleen Fleiss on July 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Across the United Kingdom, COVID infections are on the rise as an estimated 2.3 million people, or 1 in 30, has the coronavirus, an increase of 32%, revealed a new study.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the rise is being driven by two new fast-spreading sub-variants of Omicron called BA.4 and BA.5, reports the BBC.

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
People can be infected even if they have had Covid-19 before, but jabs are helping to protect against serious illness.

Health officials are urging anyone over 75 who has not had a vaccine or booster in the past six months, to get one, the report said.

COVID in United Kingdom

"Across the UK we've seen a continued increase of over half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants," Sarah Crofts, from the ONS, was quoted as saying.
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown.
In its analysis of England, it found infections were going up in all regions and all age groups. In Scotland, which has had the highest Covid-19 rates in the UK since the end of May, the rise in infections may be slowing slightly.

Back in January 2021, more than 3,700 people needed this type of care at a time when intensive care units were in danger of being overwhelmed.

Source: IANS
