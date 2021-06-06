by Colleen Fleiss on  June 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM Coronavirus News
COVID in India: Over 1.4 Lakh Cases Reported
In India, 1,14,460 new COVID infections have been reported. The country saw a rise of 1,15,736 cases in a day. During the same time span, 2,677 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

On Saturday (June 5), India had reported 1,20,529 cases, lowest since April 8.

Over the last few days, India's fresh Covid cases have seen downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained about the 3,000 mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.


In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 85,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,89,232 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,69,84,781 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,13,22,417 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,53,539 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested up to June 5 for Covid-19. Of these 20,36,311 samples were tested on Saturday.

Source: IANS

